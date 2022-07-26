Royal Sundaram, CUB in Bancassurance pact

CHENNAI: Royal Sundaram General Insurance has entered into a Bancassurance partnership with Kumbakonam-based City Union Bank.

This arrangement will enable the customers of the Bank to have easy access to a comprehensive suite of best-in-class general insurance products from Royal Sundaram across its 727 branches.

MS Sreedhar, MD, Royal Sundaram General Insurance, said, “being the pioneers in the Bancassurance model, it has enabled us to understand a wide spectrum of consumer needs in a much more granular way. These learnings have helped to design better products – including the ‘Lifeline’ suite of health insurance solutions.”

Royal Sundaram’s general insurance products bouquet include health, motor, personal accident and travel.

