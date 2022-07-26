CREDAI to kick-off 12th edition of FAIRPRO in Coimbatore from Friday

COIMBATORE: Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) would hold the 12th edition of property exposition ‘FAIRPRO’ here from July 29. The property fair would bring in realty developers, banks, financial institution all under one roof providing an opportunity for buyers to purchase properties based on their preference for budget, location and need, CREDAI President Gugan Elango said here. As many as 30 developers were expected to showcase over 75 properties during the event which include luxury apartments, holiday villa, gated communities, residential plots and retirement homes among others. CREDAI Coimbatore secretary Rajiv Ramasamy said despite increase in the cost of construction, the demand was high as people were looking to secure their savings in lucrative avenues and the realty sector is all set to cater to this segment by guaranteeing year-on-year appreciation.