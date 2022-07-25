Go First likely to raise IPO to manage stressed financials

NEW DELHI: Go First airline with a fleet size of 57 aircraft is a major player in the Indian aviation sector. While its latest available financial results talk about stressed financials, industry sources said that the airline is likely to raise money through an initial public offering (IPO) with air travel now recovering from the pandemic blues.

Incidentally, Go First reported a few incidents of engineering malfunctioning in recent times. The aviation regulator recently ordered grounding of its planes after two of its aircraft witnessed technical glitches leading to their diversion on July 19.

With a fleet size of 57 aircraft, Go First recorded 78.7 per cent occupancy in June. The airline reported a market share of 9.5 per cent during the same month.

When asked whether entry of new players, including Akasa Air and Jet Airways, has led to man-power shortage, a Go First spokesperson said, “Go First is adequately staffed with experienced employees at all service departments, including pilots, engineering staff, inflight crew, airport services and all other operational functions.”

As per latest available financials, the airline reported a loss of Rs 923 crore during April-September 2021 though its total revenue rose by 105 per cent to Rs 1,202.90 crore during the same period.

About the financial stress most of the airlines are facing, aviation consultant Harsh Vardhan said that most of the Indian airlines are running into losses since 2008.