ITC to bank on MAARS super app to boost agriculture business

KOLKATA: Diversified conglomerate ITC Limited will spearhead ITC MAARS super app to boost its agri business. ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri told a virtual news conference the super app will empower farmers by providing them with access to modern tools, right quality of inputs at right prices, besides market and financial linkages. He said with farmers having fragmented holdings of land, the app will aggregate them, adding presently the company has started with 200 farmers producer organisations (FPOs) involving 40,000 farmers.