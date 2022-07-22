In transition to electric, Ford to retrench thousands: Report

NEW YORK: US carmaker Ford is planning to cut several thousand jobs to trim costs to work on the company’s transition to electric vehicles, US media reported on Thursday.

Ford, in coming weeks, is expected to disclose plans to eliminate more than 4,000 jobs, Wall Street Journal reported quoting people familiar with the matter.

The cuts would mostly come from the

Dearborn, Mich.-based auto maker’s North American salaried ranks and aren’t expected to include factory workers, the people said. The cuts would target functions across Ford’s business, including engineering, marketing and sales and corporate functions, the people said.

Ford has about 43,000 salaried workers in North America, according to the company’s annual report. It was also reported earlier that Ford is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs.