India's fuel consumption jumps 18 pc in June

NEW DELHI: Consumption of petroleum products in India during the month of June soared 17.9 per cent year-on-year to 18.67 million tonne, data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas showed.

During the same period of 2021, the fuel intake was 15.84 million tonne.

On a month-on-month basis too, the consumption of fuels increased marginally during the previous month.