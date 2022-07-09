India's forex reserves dip $5 bln amid depreciating rupee

NEW DELHI: India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $5 billion to $588.314 billion during the week that ended on July 1, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly data showed.

In the preceding week, the reserves had risen by $2.734 billion to $593.323 billion after a three consecutive week of fall.

According to the RBI's data, India's foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, declined by $4.47 billion to $524.745 billion during the latest week.