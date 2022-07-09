CUB, Shriram General Insurance enter into corp agency pact

CHENNAI: City Union Bank, one of the oldest private sector banks, and Shriram General Insurance, on Friday signed a corporate agency agreement for distribution of Shriram General Insurance products through the bank’s network of 727 branches across the country.

Under this agreement Shriram General Insurance will offer personal lines of insurance products such as Motor, Personal Accident, Home and Travel along with commercial lines of insurance products such as Property, Marine and Engineering Insurance etc. to the Bank’s customers.

The agreement will help deliver enhanced customer experience by leveraging technology and augmenting the services distributed by the bank.