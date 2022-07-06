Crypto-friendly Singapore mulls tougher restrictions

SINGAPORE/ NEW DELHI: The Singapore government is planning to introduce additional tough measures to safeguard consumers from the crypto meltdown, including restrictions on retail trading.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Minister in Charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said that the recent market conditions clearly demonstrate the risks with prices of several cryptocurrencies dipping significantly, it was reported.

The country, known for a crypto-friendly atmosphere, is now mulling over additional rules in cryptocurrency trading “necessary to safeguard the general public”.

“MAS has been carefully considering the introduction of additional consumer protection safeguards. These may include placing limits on retail participation and rules on the use of leverage when transacting in cryptocurrencies,” Shanmugaratnam said in a written response to a parliamentary question.

The Singapore authority in January this year restricted the marketing and advertising of cryptocurrency services in public places.

Since then, crypto providers have removed cryptocurrency ATMs and advertisements from public areas and public transport venues.