Adani Enterprises lowest bidder in Coal India’s import tender

NEW DELHI: Adani Enterprises has emerged as the lowest bidder in Coal India’s tender for imports of the dry fuel with quoting over Rs 4,000 crore for supply of 2.416 million tonne, even though the miner is likely to “negotiate the price”, an official said on Monday.

A negotiation for the quoted price may take place as the gap between the lowest bid value and the miner’s own estimates of Rs 3,100 crore is in excess of around 30 per cent, he said. “Adani’s bid is the lowest but it is Rs 900 crore more than the Coal India’s own estimate. Officials of the miner are discussing among themselves about the price quoted by the lowest bidder. There is a high possibility that price will be further negotiated,” the official said.