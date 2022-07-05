Wabag gets repeat order for Rs 430 cr from RIL for desalination plant

CHENNAI: VA Tech Wabag (Wabag), a leading pure-play water technology group, secured an order towards engineering, procurement and construction (‘EPC’) of a 53 MLD desalination plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat worth about Rs 430 crore from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

The EPC scope of work under this order includes design, supply, construction, pre-commissioning, commissioning and performance guarantee test run of the sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant, slated to be built in the premises of RIL’s world-class refinery. It is worth noting that Wabag has already executed a 24 MLD SWRO plant in the same premises.

This plant which is scheduled to be completed over a 21-month period, will employ pre-treatment in the form of lamella clarification, filtration and ultrafiltration followed by reverse osmosis technologies to convert seawater into process water.

S Natrajan, Head-Sales and Marketing, India cluster, said, “RIL has been a key account of Wabag for over two decades. This order which was won against international competition, is yet another significant milestone in Wabag’s journey of technology leadership, proficiency in the global water market and excellence in desalination technology.”