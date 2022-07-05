Tech Mahindra expands India operations; opens new campus in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, on Monday announced a new campus in Tidel Park Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The facility was inaugurated by the TN CM MK Stalin in the presence of Sriram K, SVP, Enterprise Americas, Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra aims to hire 1,000 associates in FY22-23 as part of its focus to tap local talent, improve agility to deliver solutions, and provide the flexibility to current associates to work from their hometowns.

Spanning over 10,000 sqft, the campus will focus on building a next-generation technology hub in Coimbatore with an aim of delivering cutting-edge solutions for the Tech Mahindra’s global customers in various industry segments such as automobile, banking, e-commerce, finance, research and development.

Minister for Industries Department, Thangam Thennarasu, said, “The launch of the Tech Mahindra campus in Coimbatore will pave way for new employment opportunities for the youth of the city while also allowing them the flexibility to work closer to their homes. We are certain this will not only enable Coimbatore to become the emerging destination for skilled talent but will also result in the overall development of the city.”

The campus will also focus on developing new technology stack pertaining to intelligent automation, artificial intelligence/ robotic process automation, full-stack development, customer experience, and other next gen application development and management skills.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head – Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, we believe tier-2 and tier-3 cities are emerging as future talent hubs and have the potential to drive the next phase of growth. Our biggest focus for FY’22-23 is to create a more diverse and inclusive talent pool.”