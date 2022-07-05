Renault rolls out 50,000th Kiger from Chennai plant

CHENNAI: Renault has rolled out the 50,000th Kiger from its plant in Chennai. As per Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO-MD, Renault India Operations, “This SUV is an important contributor to our progress in India and has been instrumental in placing India among Renault’s top five global markets. We are confident it will continue to garner tremendous customer response and further bolster the brand’s growth in India and overseas.”

An outcome of a collaboration between the design teams in France and India, the Renault Kiger is the third global car that was launched in India first, before it being introduced globally. Following its successful launch in India in 2021, the sub-four meter B-SUV is now also available to customers in South Africa, Indonesia, East African Region, (Kenya, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia) Seychelles, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Bermuda and Brunei.