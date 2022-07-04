Citroën opens new phygital showroom in Chennai

CHENNAI: Citroën announced the launch of ‘La Maison Citroën’ phygital showroom in the city along with the unveil of its latest ‘hatchback with a twist’ – the new C3. The showroom is part of company’s network expansion across India with nine new La Maisonphygital showrooms in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut and Coimbatore.

SaurabhVatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, says, “This phygital showroom is an important milestone as we gear up towards the launch of our first mainstream car the New C3.” The New C3 will provide competitive cost of ownership by being robust and practical to maintain on account of over 90% localisation. It will debut in India on July 20 and will be available for retail across 20 La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms, a release said.