TVS Motor saw sales soar by 22 per cent in June this year

HOSUR: TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 22% in June 2022 with sales of 308,501 units as against 251,886 units in the month of June 2021. Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 23% in June 2022 with sales increasing from 238,092 units in June 2021 to 293,715 units in June 2022. Domestic two-wheeler saw 33% growth with sales increasing from 145,413 units in June 2021 to 193,090 units in June 2022.

Motorcycle sales were 146,075 units in June 2022 compared to 146,874 units in June 2021. Scooter sales grew from 53,956 units in June 2021 to 105,211 units in June 2022. “The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest,” a release said.