PM inaugurates first smart campus of Bosch India in B’luru

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated Bosch India’s first smart campus in Bengaluru built at a cost of Rs 800 crore.

“This campus will take lead in developing futuristic products and solutions for India and for the world. I urge Bosch to think of doing more in India and set goals for the next 25 years,” he said while inaugurating the Bosch Smart Campus.

“It is a special year for both India and Bosch India, as the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence and Bosch celebrates a century of its presence in India. 100 years ago, Bosch came to India as a German company and now it is as much Indian as German. This is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy,” he added. Over the last five years, Bosch has invested Rs 800 crore in developing the campus, which has the capacity to potentially house 10,000 associates.

The 76-acre site features multiple smart solutions based on sustainability, security, and user experience for associates, visitors, and facility management.

“The campus will provide inspiring working conditions for associates to focus on the development of user-centric innovations for a better quality of life in India,” said Filiz Albrecht, member of the board of management and director of Industrial Relations at Robert Bosch GmbH.