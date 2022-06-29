Ed tech co aids Tamil medium high school goers

CHENNAI: Resorcio, a multilingual content-aggregator start-up announced its support to Tamil medium students of 8th, 9th and 10th grade, to aid them in overcoming the disruption caused by online classes as they return back to regular school days.

Supporting educational material of the school curriculum will be made available, free of cost to the students on the site. It has a business model conceptualised as an e-commerce online bazaar to create, buy and sell resources across various subjects in formats like audio, ppts and pdf.

The ed-tech start-up recently onboarded Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, as an anchor investor.

Since the initiation of Resorcio in November 2021, it has clocked over three million unique visitors from across the globe and has crossed 90,000 registrations, of which 11% of the footfall has been from Tamil Nadu, with majority of them from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirapalli and Tirupur districts.

The platform features more than 35,000 unique content under diverse topics in varied formats with over 300 resources specifically in Tamil covering areas such as current affairs, history, art, culture.

“We hope the education materials available on the platform will aid the students to prepare for their higher education and provide them insights on respective topics,” says Geethika Sudip, CEO & Founder.

She added, “A free upskilling programme certified by the Cochin University of Science and Technology is also being conducted on a regular basis.”