Few facts about Akash Ambani, the new Jio Infocomm chairman

CHENNAI: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has resigned from the board of his group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio, and handed over the reins of the company to eldest son Akash Ambani.

Bloomberg last year reported Mukesh Ambani was eyeing a blueprint to ensure his empire - worth over $200 billion - is not ripped apart in succession warfare.

Here are facts about Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani: