Limited-edition book Sacred Food of India now in NFT

CHENNAI: Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-starred chef, has collaborated with Akshaya. io, the world’s first Phygital platform, to create NFT of his magnum opus work, Sacred Food of India, a limited-edition book that includes recipes for prasad and foods served at various holy sites across the country. The physical and NFT versions of the book were unveiled at a gala event on June 23 in Dubai.

Akshaya.io will create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of the book, allowing Vikas Khanna fans and those interested in rare collectibles to own original NFTs in addition to the physical book. This purchase guarantees the uniqueness of this limited-edition work, and ownership of the asset cannot be duplicated in any way. This is chef Vikas Khanna’s first collaboration with a Web 3.0 enterprise, and he plans to create more augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) assets of his works and creations in the future.

Commenting on this collaboration, Ganesh Raju, CEO, Akshaya.io said, “We are happy to be associated with chef Vikas Khanna, to create NFTs of his magnum opus work, Sacred Foods of India. Web 3.0 is all set to transform utility of internet to unimaginable levels, and this is the right period to create Phygital (physical + digital) assets that will gain prominence with time. Considering chef Vikas Khanna’s popularity and the uniqueness of this book, we expect the NFTs of this work will acquire great eminence as time passes.”

“In these fast-changing times when the world of internet is metamorphosing into the future rapidly, it is important we take the big leap forward. Sacred Foods of India is very dear to my heart, and I wish this will be a prized possession for those who are interested in buying or investing into works of passion. I am happy to be associated with Akshaya.io, World’s first phygital platform, which will enhance user experience by generations. The clarity in vision of those behind Akshaya.io makes me believe, together we are going to create a great asset via this launch. I welcome one and all to be a part of my journey, as I take a giant vault into the new age of internet,” added Chef Vikas Khanna.

While the technology world has been discussing AR, VR, machine learning, and AI, the emergence of Metaverse, which can be defined as a simulated digital environment using all of the previously mentioned tools as well as blockchain, is poised to mimic the real world. The new digital spectrum has created new assets and trading channels for them. NFTs are digital assets that can be used to trade across products, including those that are only available online. A non-transferable token is a non-transferable unit of data stored on a blockchain that can be sold or traded. Metaverse, NFT, and other advanced tools are part of the Web 3.0 transformation that the world is currently experiencing.