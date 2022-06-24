Flipkart to decarbonise own operations by 2030

CHENNAI: The Flipkart Group has committed to setting an ambitious Net Zero target, to decarbonise its own operations by 2030 and the larger value chain by 2040. This is in line with the global Science-based Targets initiative (SBTi) of keeping the global temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius per the Paris Climate Agreement. As part of this commitment, the Flipkart Group will take measures in its own operations to reduce 100% of emissions by 2030 by increasing energy efficiency at its Corporate office, supply chain facilities and powering its energy requirements through renewable sources such as solar. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “As part of our Net Zero efforts, our sustainability initiatives will include the larger ecosystem, comprising our sellers, customers, and brands, to bring about an industry-wide shift.”