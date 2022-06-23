Jio-bp to house EV charging stations in 17 Nexus malls

CHENNAI: The Reliance BP Mobility Limited owned Jio-bp will set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Nexus malls in different cities.

The Reliance BP Mobility is a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.

According to a statement, Nexus Malls in association with Jio-bp will have the stateof-the art EV charging stations and battery swapping stations across the former’s 17 malls in 13 cities.

Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain and last year, the company constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs.

As part of this partnership, Nexus malls will be installed with 24x7 charging infrastructure for two and four wheeler EVs.

In the first phase, these charging stations will be available at Nexus malls in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad from June 2022.