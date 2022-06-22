Business

Akasa Air takes delivery of first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

The airline had received the ceremonial keys for the aircraft in Seattle, the US, on June 15, Akasa Air said in a statement.
Akasa Air takes delivery of first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

MUMBAI: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Akasa Air’s first aircraft Boeing 737 MAX arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, bringing it closer to securing the mandatory Air Operator Permit to start operations.

The airline had received the ceremonial keys for the aircraft in Seattle, the US, on June 15, Akasa Air said in a statement. This is the first delivery out of the 72 Boeing 737 Max planes that Akasa Air placed an order with Boeing last November.

“Akasa Air today, welcomed the arrival of the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in the presence of its leadership team,” the airline said in the statement.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

New Delhi
IGI Airport
Boeing 737 Max
Akasa Air
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Akasa Air’s first aircraft Boeing 737 MAX

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in