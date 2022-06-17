Airtel beefs up service in Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar

CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of its Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) broadband service – Airtel Xstream Fiber in Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. With this, Airtel has become the first private ISP to roll-out FTTH broadband in these remote geographies. K Rajaraman, Secretary - Department of Telecom, Government of India said: “It’s encouraging to see the initiatives of private operators like Airtel to bring high speed broadband to citizens in this area.” Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Broadband business at Bharti Airtel said: “ Airtel is investing aggressively to serve this customer need and plans to expand its FTTH footprint to 2000 towns across the country over the next three years and contribute to a digitally connected India.”