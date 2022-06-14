Business

Competition Commission clears Air Asia’s share deal with Air India

AirAsia India is a joint venture between TSPL and Air India Investment Limited (AAIL), with TSPL presently holding 83.67 per cent and AAIL owning a 16.33 per cent stake.
NEW DELHI: CCI approves acquisition of entire shareholding in Air Asia India by Air India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons. The Indian Competition Commission has announced that the proposed acquisition of AirAsia India Ltd’s complete stake by Air India Ltdhad been approved. According to a notification filed by the fair trade commission, the planned combination entails Air India Ltd (AIL), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL), acquiring the entire equity share capital of AirAsia (India) Pvt Ltd. AirAsia India is a joint venture between TSPL and Air India Investment Limited (AAIL), with TSPL presently holding 83.67 per cent and AAIL owning a 16.33 per cent stake.

