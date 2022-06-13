Foxconn’s Bharat FIH gets Sebi nod for IPO

NEW DELHI: Bharat FIH, a subsidiary of FIH Mobiles and a Foxconn Technology Group company, has received capital markets regulator Sebi’s go ahead to raise Rs 5,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The initial share-sale of Bharat FIH comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,502 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 2,502 crore by promoter group and Foxconn unit Wonderful Stars, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). Bharat FIH makes devices for Xiaomi and Nokia. The company, which filed its preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in December 2021, obtained its observations on June 10, an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday. In Sebi’s parlance, its observations implies its go ahead to float IPO.