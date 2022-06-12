US-based e-scooter giant Bird lays off 23% of employees

SAN FRANCISCO: US-based electric scooter and micromobility giant Bird has reportedly let go 23 per cent of its employees in its latest round of layoffs, media reports say.

While tech layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi attributes the news of the layoffs to an internal memo, certain LinkedIn posts from former Bird employees confirm that the layoffs have already begun, it was reported. The layoffs are hitting everyone from senior managers to new hires across different business divisions.

Bird has also confirmed the layoffs, saying the departures will span across the organisation and regions. “While the need for and access to micro-electric vehicle transportation has never been greater, macro economic trends impacting everyone have resulted in an acceleration of our path to profitability,” Bird was quoted as saying.