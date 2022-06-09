Krishna Srinivasan to head IMF’s Asia-Pacific dept: MD

WASHINGTON: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Wednesday announced the appointment of Indian national Krishna Srinivasan as Director of the Asia and Pacific Department (APD) from June 22. As per an IMF announcement, he will succeed Changyong Rhee whose retirement from the Fund was announced on March 23. “Krishna is a highly regarded member of our Fund family and has made many important and innovative contributions to our mission throughout his career at the Fund,” Georgieva said. He has over 27 years of Fund experience, starting in 1994 in the Economist Program. He is now a Deputy Director in APD where he oversees the department’s surveillance work on many large and systemically important countries such as China and Korea, and smaller states in the Pacific such as Fiji and Vanuatu.