Sensex opens 497 points down; Consumer durables, realty stocks slump

MUMBAI: The Indian stock market’s benchmark Sensex opened 497 points down on Tuesday dragged by selling pressure in consumer durables and realty stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex fell 497.23 points or 0.89 per cent to close at 55,178.09 points The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 145.60 points or 0.88 per cent to 16,423.95 points There was selling pressure in consumer durables and realty stocks.

Titan Company slumped 4.06 per cent to Rs 2109.90. Bajaj Electricals fell 2.20 per cent to Rs 941.85. Amber Enterprises India slipped 1.94 per cent to Rs 2440.75.

Realty stocks were under selling pressure. Lodha Group fell 2.18 per cent to Rs 1047.95. Godrej Properties Limited slipped 1.98 per cent to Rs 1337.45. Brigade Group closed 1.76 per cent down at Rs 452.60.

The index heavyweight DLF was down by 1.71 per cent down at Rs 321.30.

Only four out of the 30 stocks that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the positive.

The only Sensex gainers were NTPC Limited, and Reliance Industries Limited.

NTPC Limited jumped 0.55 per cent to Rs 156. Reliance Industries Limited rose 0.10 per cent to 2,769.55.