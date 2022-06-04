Stanza Living enters into managed apartments with $10mn investment

CHENNAI: Co-living operator Stanza Living has entered into managed apartments vertical with an investment of $10 million (Rs 77.5 crore). Stanza Living provides rented accommodation to students and working professionals. In a statement, Stanza said, it has expanded product portfolio by launching customised, fully-managed apartments in six cities across the country including Chennai, Delhi, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. “Starting with an investment of $10 million, the new business category has been launched with an initial inventory of 5,000 rooms,” the company said in the statement.