Holiday season boosts travel, hospitality with 357% growth in hiring

NEW DELHI: As the holiday season has kicked in, the travel and hospitality sector is witnessing a 357 per cent growth in hiring sentiment, breaking the shackles of the pandemic waves last year, according to a report released on Friday.

India showed promising signs of economic recovery in May 2022 with hiring across key sectors witnessing an upward yearon-year trajectory and a stable sequential trend.

According to the latest Naukri JobSpeak May ‘22 Index, the surge in hiring activity stays put as it records over 40 per cent y-o-y growth in May.

Retail (+175 per cent), real estate (+141 per cent) and insurance (+126 per cent) were among the top sectors that witnessed a significant y-o-y growth in May 2022.

Other key sectors that saw an uptick in hiring trends as compared to last year are BFSI (+104 per cent), education (+86 per cent), auto (+69 per cent), oil and gas (+69 per cent), FMCG (+51 per cent) and IT-software/software services (+7 per cent).

The demand for talent in metros and non-metros remained steady as all cities indicated a double-digit y-o-y growth in May 2022.

Amongst metros, Delhi (63 per cent) registered the highest y-o-y growth closely followed by Mumbai (+61 per cent). Kolkata (+59 per cent), Chennai (+35 per cent), Pune (+27 per cent), and Hyderabad (+23 per cent) also showed positive y-o-y growth.

An optimistic hiring sentiment was observed across all tier-II cities with Jaipur leading the y-o-y growth in demand for talent at (+76 pc). Other emerging cities such as Coimbatore (+64 per cent), Vadodara (+49 pc), Cochin (+35 per cent), Ahmedabad (+26 pc), and Chandigarh (+25 pc) showed double digit y-o-y growth.

Further, across all experience levels, the demand for entry-level talent (0-3 years) exhibited the steepest rise of +61 per cent in May 2022 vs May 2021.