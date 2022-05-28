PE investments in realty in Q1 stood at $1,180 mn: Study

MUMBAI: In the latest report global real estate consultancy Knight Frank India noted that the domestic realty state sector received $1,180 mn in Q1 2022 (Jan – Mar 2022) recording a growth of 98 per cent quarter – on – quarter (QoQ) over Q4 2021 which got PE investments of $597 mn. In 2021, the total private equity investment (Equity + Debt) was recorded at $6,199 million recording a rise of 57 per cent YoY over 2020. Since 2011, the real estate sector received cumulative PE investments of over $50 bn.

Office remained the favoured asset class attracting $2,882 mn in CY 2021 while in Q1 2022 the sector attracted $732 mn.

The real estate sector is expected to receive PE investments of an estimated $6.8 bn in the calendar year of 2022.

Office sector received 62 per cent of the private equity investments in Q1 2022, followed by retail (21 per cent), warehousing (10 per cent) and residential (6 per cent).

From the perspective of annual numbers, the calendar year 2021 witnessed a surge of 57 per cent to $6,199 million when compared to $3,945 million received in CY 2020.