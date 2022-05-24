Shriram Housing Finance launches digilocker

CHENNAI: Shriram Housing Finance has said key documents for its customers would now be available on Centre’s largest e-governance platform ‘Digilocker’.

The company intends to provide its customers quick access to interest certificates, which is among the most needed document during the tax filing season.

Digilocker is an initiative to drive the digital economy, and will facilitate ease for customers to access their Shriram home loan documents anytime and anywhere, at the click of a button.

Customers will now be able to download the mortgage documents directly into their digilocker accounts and store them for future reference and safekeeping.

This is a self-service mode and once it is linked, the customer will be able to access their digitally signed documents with one click.