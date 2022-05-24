M&M bags corporate excellence award

CHENNAI: Rotary International District 3232 presented the ‘Corporate Excellence Award’ to Mahindra & Mahindra at the Rotary District conference Synergy’22 at Chennai Trade Centre on Monday.

The award was presented by TM Anbarasan, MSME and Rural Industries minister, TN, at a gathering of Rotarians. Velusamy, the President of Automotive Technology & Product Development, M&M was the brain behind the M-Hawks engine.

The citation included a glimpse of the exemplary service and leadership of Velusamy who was instrumental in single-handedly driving the M&M Automotive division to great success.