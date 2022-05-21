Daimler India saw 48% surge in sales; sold 14,222 trucks in 2021

CHENNAI: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, on Friday announced its achievement of 48% growth in wholesales in 2021 by selling 14,222 trucks.

The manufacturer of BharatBenz trucks and buses, despite significant supply chain headwinds, rising input costs and impact of the pandemic, recorded 125% growth in exports last year, its highest-ever, and also highest-ever sales of parts.

Satyakam Arya, DICV, said, “Despite supply chain headwinds, rising input costs, rising fuel prices and the impact of the pandemic, we closed the year with a 48% increase in domestic wholesales and achieved highest-ever growth in exports of trucks, buses and parts. Our gritty performance was a result of meticulous planning and execution. DICV and BharatBenz complete 10 years in the Indian market in 2022 and we are geared up for a sustainable growth this year.”

DICV continued to expand its sales and service network for BharatBenz across India and exceeded 270 touch points last year. The manufacturer is expanding its network footprint further to multi-tier markets in India as part of its planned outreach for BharatBenz.

Arya added, “We expect this year to be even better than the last couple of years, without ruling out unexpected challenges. 2022 is also a significant year for us as we start a new decade in the Indian market with fresh thinking and out-of-thebox strategies for a new paradigm in mobility.”