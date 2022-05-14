Tube Investments Q4 profit at Rs 173 crore

CHENNAI: Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII) reported a revenue of Rs.1,735 cr in Q4 as against Rs 1,480 cr for the same period in previous year. Revenue for the year was at Rs 6,359 vr compared with Rs 4,256 cr for previous year. Profit before tax (after exceptions) was Rs 173 cr as against Rs162 cr for the same period in previous year. PBT for the year was Rs 628 cr against Rs 359 cr for previous year. Its cumulative free cash flow (FCF) for the year ended March 31, 2022 at Rs 205 cr which is at 43% of PAT was lower as compared to previous year.