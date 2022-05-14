Swiggy buys Dineout, enters high-end dining business

CHENNAI: Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday announced it has acquired Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform, for an undisclosed sum.

Dineout, which serves millions across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, will continue to operate as an independent app post the acquisition.

“The acquisition will allow Swiggy to explore synergies and offer new experiences in a high-use category,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

Dineout founders will join Swiggy once the acquisition is completed.