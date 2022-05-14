Reliance top-ranked Indian firm on Forbes Global 2000 list

MUMBAI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd climbed two spots to No. 53 on Forbes’ latest Global 2000 list of public companies worldwide.

Forbes Global 2000 ranks the largest companies in the world using four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value, Forbes said releasing the 2022 ranking of the world’s top 2,000 companies.

Reliance is the top-ranked Indian firm on the list, followed by State Bank of India at No. 105, HDFC Bank at No. 153 and ICICI Bank at No. 204.

Other top 10 Indian firms on the list include state-owned

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at 228 rank, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) at No. 268, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at No.357, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) at No. 384, Tata Steel at No. 407 and Axis Bank at No. 431. ”Energy and banking sector corporations were among the highest-ranking Indian companies in Forbes’ Global 2000 list of public companies this year,” it said. Oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance, which recorded sales of $104.6 billion between April 2021 and March 2022, became the first Indian company to generate over $100 billion in annual revenue.