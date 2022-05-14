Daiki Axis to invest Rs 500 cr in south

CHENNAI: Daiki Axis India opened its first office in Chennai on Friday. Soon, Daiki Axis is going to set-up its manufacturing plant and facilities in south with an approximate investment of around Rs 500 cr over a period of next three years. This would be an extension of the bottled water organisation’s vision of opening facilities in south to promote the concept of decentralised STPS, treat at site and use at site. This development will create many new jobs for skilled and unskilled local people, women and professionals. As part of making inroads into the domestic market, Daiki Axis India is keen to work on a public-private partnership (PPP) model for public infrastructure projects and initiatives for the enhancement of clean water,sanitation, hygiene and healthy lifestyle.