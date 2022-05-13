Cholamandalam Financial Holdings nets Rs 687 crore

CHENNAI: Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (CFHL) achieved consolidated PAT of Rs 687 cr for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, against Rs 214 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a growth of 221%, primarily due to reduction in impairment charge for loans. For the year ended March 31, 2022, it has achieved consolidated PAT of Rs 2,239 cr as against Rs 1,764 cr in the previous year, registering a growth of 27%. Total income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 is Rs 3,794 cr as against Rs 3,579 cr in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a growth of 6%. Total income for the FY22 is at Rs 14,735 cr as against Rs 13,961 cr in FY21, registering a growth of 6%.