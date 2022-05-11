Business

Warhol’s ‘Marilyn’ auctioned for $195m

Ahead of the auction, Christie’s wrote that the painting is “one of the rarest and most transcendent images in existence”, with a selling price “in the region” of $200m.
The painting, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, was painted by Warhol in 1964 using a famous photograph as inspiration.
NEW YORK: An iconic painting of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol has been auctioned for $195m making it the most expensive piece of 20th Century art ever sold.

The amount is also the highest ever paid for an American work of art.

The Christie’s auction in New York was widely seen as a symbol of the luxury art market’s health.

The auction ended with a sale price of $170m, which rose to $195m with taxes and fees taken into account. The name of the buyer of Shot Sage Blue Marilyn was not announced.

