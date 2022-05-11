Rasna partners Paytm to offer upto 100% cashback on new campaign

NEW DELHI: Rasna, one of the world's largest-selling soft drink concentrates, on Wednesday launched a new ad campaign offering up to 100 per cent cashback to its customers in partnership with Paytm.

Customers can avail this cashback offer by purchasing Rasna's 32 glass packs, 10 glass packs or 5 packs and scanning the Paytm QR Code on the pack via the Paytm app.

"Rasna is a much loved soft drink across the country and we are glad to be associated with them to give consumers a little bit of respite during the summers," said Narendra Yadav, Senior Vice President, Paytm.

Apart from Cashbacks, multiple other offers on movie ticket bookings, flight bookings, mobile and DTH recharges are also available. With Paytm, users have the flexibility of payment options from Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), netbanking, debit and credit cards.

"We take pride in associating with India's largest payment platform Paytm, which will help us reach millions of users who use Paytm for everyday payments. 'Rasna bilkul free' is a blessing for the middle-class and lower segments of the society who are ideally Rasna's target audience," said Piruz Khambatta, Chairman, Rasna Group.