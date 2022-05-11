Maruti, Hyundai led domestic, export sales in April

CHENNAI: Car makers Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd led the industry in terms of passenger vehicle exports last month, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Association (SIAM) said on Wednesday.

As per the export data released by SIAM, Maruti Suzuki had shipped out 18,216 units (17,131 units in April 2021) while Hyundai Motors exported 12,200 units last month (10,201 units).

The other passenger vehicle exporters last month were: Honda Cars India Ltd 2,034 units, FCA India Automobiles 366 units, Kia Motors India 8,077 units, Mahindra & Mahindra 693 units, Nissan Motor India 1,229 units, Renault India 917 units, Toyota Kirloskar Motor 14 units and Volkswagen India 2,802 units.

According to SIAM data, last month the manufacturers rolled out 307,506 units (305,952 units) and sold - domestic 251,581 units (261,633 units), and exports 46,548 units (42,017 units).

"Sales of passenger vehicles is still below the April 2017 figures, while two-wheelers are even below the April 2012 figures. Three-wheelers are yet to reach normal levels, as sales are still less than 50 per cent of April 2016 figures. Manufacturers are working hard to manage the supplier ecosystem with agility and flexibility, as supply side challenges continues for the industry," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

Further, manufacturers are also monitoring the likely impact on demand, due to the recent hike in repo-rates, as it would increase the lending rates to the customers, he added.

According to SIAM, three-wheeler sales last month stood at 20,938 units and that of two-wheelers, it was 1,148,696 units.