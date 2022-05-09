Tod’s SpA, Reliance Brands enter into pact

NEW DELHI: Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) commenced a new journey with the icon of Italian luxury lifestyle Tod’s SpA and with this long-term franchise agreement, RBL has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market.

Tod’s has been operational in India since 2008 with mono brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi, and Palladium, Mumbai and multi-brand ecommerce platform Ajio Luxe.

The management of existing channels will be taken over by Reliance Brands Ltd and the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence.

“Reconciling excellent craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new consumers, Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front. A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigne materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market,” said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Ltd.

RBL’s current portfolio of brand partnerships comprise Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss,among several others.