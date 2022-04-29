Business

Maruti Suzuki profit soars 51 pc to Rs 1,875 cr in Q4

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 26,749.2 crore as against Rs 24,034.5 crore in the fourth quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Maruti Suzuki profit soars 51 pc to Rs 1,875 cr in Q4
Dt Next Bureau

New Delhi: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a 51.14 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,875.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022, despite semiconductor shortage hampering production. The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,241.1 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, said it has earmarked a little over Rs 5,000 crore as capex for the ongoing fiscal 2022-23, including expanding the capacity of its Manesar plant. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 26,749.2 crore as against Rs 24,034.5 crore in the fourth quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki India
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Maruti Suzuki CNG
Maruti Suzuki profit

Related Stories

No stories found.