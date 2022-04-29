Maruti Suzuki profit soars 51 pc to Rs 1,875 cr in Q4

New Delhi: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a 51.14 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,875.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022, despite semiconductor shortage hampering production. The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,241.1 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, said it has earmarked a little over Rs 5,000 crore as capex for the ongoing fiscal 2022-23, including expanding the capacity of its Manesar plant. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 26,749.2 crore as against Rs 24,034.5 crore in the fourth quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.