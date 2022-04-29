Ahead of IPO launch, LIC to hold press conference today

New Delhi: Ahead of the Life Insurance Corporation of India's forthcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), India's largest ever IPO, on May 4, the LIC is set to hold a press conference here on Friday.

The much-awaited issue of the LIC IPO is set to open on May 4 and will remain open for bidders till May 9, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

The government, which wholly owns the insurance behemoth, plans to sell a 3.5 per cent instead of 5 per cent as mentioned in the previous Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), said sources.

LIC has cut the size of IPO from 5 per cent to 3.5 percent due to the market condition. A proposal to reduce the size of LIC's IPO to 3.5 percent from 5 percent proposed in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) was tabled and approved at a board meeting held on Saturday.

The insurance company has set its price band for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share. The size of the LIC IPO is set to be the largest so far in the country.