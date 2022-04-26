Nirmala Sitharaman engages investors in Silicon Valley

Palo Alto: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the US Chamber of Commerce’s US-India Business Council (USIBC), co-hosted an exclusive roundtable for business leaders and investors with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Palo Alto.

The roundtable was attended by senior executives, private sector business leaders, venture capitalists, institutional investors, and representatives of pension and endowment funds, representing combined assets under management of over $1 trillion.

Moderated by Atul Keshap, President, USIBC, this executive gathering was also joined by VAnanth Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the US, among others.

“With a growth forecast of almost 8 per cent in FY 2023, India is likely to remain the world’s fastest growing major economy over the next few years, driven by the continued expansion of its technology and start-up ecosystems,” Sitharaman said.