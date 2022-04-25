Veranda Learning to buy T.I.M.E for Rs 287 crore

Chennai: Veranda Learning Solutions Limited has signed a definitive agreement to acquire T.I.M.E (Advanced Educational Activities Pvt Ltd) for a consideration of Rs 287 cr.

This 100% acquisition will be in a phased manner with 80% of the outstanding capital along with management control in phase 1, followed by the purchase of the remaining 20% at the end of two years (subject to the fulfilment of closing conditions).

The Hyderabad-based T.I.M.E is a test-prep institute with a pan-India presence operating through 188 centres including franchisees spread across 98 cities. It has trained around 22 lakh students since its inception in 1992, with a run rate of training almost 1.1 lakh students every year.

Kalpathi Suresh, Executive Director Cum Chairman, Veranda, said “Veranda as a brand delivers high-quality education that drives outcomes at an affordable price to learners including Tier II/III towns. The acquisition allows us to expand national footprint with an asset that has known to have sent around 50% of all students admitted into the IIMs.” He also added, “Veranda through this acquisition also diversifies into the pre-school and the language training space, which I believe are two strong pillars of growth.”