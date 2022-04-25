Twitter, Stripe pilot crypto payments for creators

San Francisco: Twitter Inc and digital payments processor Stripe Inc will pilot cryptocurrency payouts for select users of the social media site’s content monetisation products, the companies announced recently. Eligible users of Twitter’s Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows programs will be able to receive their earnings from the company in USD coin, a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the US dollar. Twitter added the monetisation features last year to integrate more into the “creator” economy and boost revenues.