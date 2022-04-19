NielsenIQ’s largest global hub inaugurated in Chennai

Chennai: The centre was virtually inaugurated on Monday by TN CM MK Stalin. The occasion was attended by the senior management team of NielsenIQ, led by Mohit Kapoor (Global CTO), Martine Rooselaers (Global Head of Operations), Satish Pillai (NielsenIQ India MD), Biswajit Panda (VP, Technology), among others. T Mano Thangraj, TN IT minister, visited the office.

The Chennai capability centre is among the six globally and the first among the three being inaugurated in India. These will create large scale in-house capabilities across core applications and service operations with a greater focus on innovation, business outcomes and cross-functional collaboration.

“India is a key market for us at NielsenIQ, owing to its opportunity landscape infrastructure and a large pool of experienced and diverse talent. Our new hub in Chennai is integral to our growth, as it will be the heart of our digital transformation agenda. Here, we will harness the power of data science, engineering, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to give our clients an even more detailed understanding of the retail landscape and shopper behaviour,” said Mohit Kapoor, Global CTO, NielsenIQ.

NielsenIQ is committed to India as a key strategic growth market. Besides Chennai, the company is also set to open new capability centres in Vadodara and Pune later this week. With rapid digital transformation and aggressive business needs, AI/ML, analytics, and other digitisation have become implicit in most projects, support and maintenance, and transformation work. The work performed out of the India hubs will service NielsenIQ globally.