BJP twisting my statement: Udhay after his "Eradicate Sanatana Dharma" remark sparks row

CHENNAI: After sparking a row over his 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP of ‘twisting’ his statement and spreading fake news.

Talking to the reporters here, Udhayanidhi - the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reiterated his claim of ‘abolishing’ Sanatana Dharma and said that he will keep demanding this.

“I am saying again that I only criticised Sanatana Dharma and that Sanatana Dharma should be abolished. I will say this continuously. Few are being childish saying I invited for genocide while others are saying that Dravidam should be abolished. Does that mean DMKians should be killed? When PM Modi says 'Congress Mukth Bharat', does that mean Congressmen should be killed?” Udhayanishi said.

He further said that he is ready for any kind of case if filed in connection with his remark.

“What is Sanatana? Sanatana means nothing should be changed and all are permanent. But the Dravida model calls for change and all should be equal. BJP twisting my statement and spreading fake news, it's their usual job. I am ready to face whatever cases they file against me. BJP is scared of the INDIA Alliance and to divert that they are saying all this...DMK's policy is One clan, one God,” he added.

Udhayanidhi on Saturday that 'Sanatana Dharma' is against the idea of social justice and must be "eradicated". Udhayanidhi compared 'Sanatana Dharma' with diseases like dengue and malaria, inviting sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

"Few things cannot be opposed; they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he said.

The comments triggered a massive backlash on social media, with many calling for a case to be filed against the Tamil Nadu Minister. Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks came at a writers' conference in Chennai where he said Sanatana Dharma cannot be simply opposed but must be eradicated.

The Tamil Nadu Minister argued that the idea is inherently regressive, dividing people on the basis of caste and gender, and is fundamentally opposed to equality and social justice.

A Supreme Court (SC) lawyer on Sunday filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi over a controversial statement on Saturday on ‘Santana Dharma’. Complainant Vineet Jindal, a practising lawyer, has claimed that Udhayanidhi Stalin in a speech made a provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting statement against Sanatan Dharam



